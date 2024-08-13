DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CLUB HOOPLA! With Sasha Assad + Scattered Ashes

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Tue, 13 Aug, 8:00 pm
Fierce Panda & End of the Trail present...

HOOPLA!

Starring Sasha Assad + Guests

Effervescent alt-popster Sasha Assad brings romantic jinx and melodic hijinks to this opening HOOPLA! showcase. Her corking 'Casablanker' EP lands on Fierce Panda on August...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fierce Panda & End of the Trail

Sasha Assad

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
