Aperture Porte dalle 19:00
21:30 VARLENE
Trio Giovanissimo e Talentuosa Band Milanese suonano, puro e grintoso Rock, Punk, Grunge e Contaminazioni Moderne.
22:00 ANDEAD Band Capitanata da Andrea Rock di Radio Virgin
Gli ANDEAD sono un gruppo punk roc...
