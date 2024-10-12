DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Congresso Post industriale @ ScenaSonica

ExConventoLive
Sat, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€28
Per il ventesimo Congresso Post Industriale, Scenasonica ed Old Europa Cafe Vi hanno apparecchiato questo succulento banchetto: ZERO KAMA, soprattutto ricordato per l’uscita datata 1984 "The Secret Eye Of L.A.Y.L.A.H." in cui tutti i suoni sono stati regis...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

4
Zero Kama, Sutcliffe No More, raison d’être and 4 more

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

