DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pedro Saborido

Le Bukowski
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
TalkDonostia-San Sebastian
€13.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pedro Saborido en Le Bukowski

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Bukowski

Egia Kalea 18, 20012 San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.