Romeo & Internet w/ Little Egret and Gift Horse

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with Paper Dress Vintage to bring Romeo & Internet live on Thursday, 29th August.

ROEMO & INTERNET – Guitar led, pop infused, disco peppered, lo-fi bleached music from Ol’s brain.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Gift Horse, Little Egret

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

