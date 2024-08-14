DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Supreme Commander, Cryptid Summer, Drivel

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
Wed, 14 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DC Punk Archive presents rooftop shows featuring local bands. Sponsored by the MLK and Mount Pleasant Library Friends. The DC Punk Archive are free to all, standing room only, and no tickets are necessary: https://dclibrary.libnet.info/event/11177842

Wedn...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking

Venue

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

901 G Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

