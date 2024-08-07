DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chump's is teaming up with Margate Pride to bring this incredible LGBTQ+ mixed bill Comedy show to Margate Arts Club. All proceeds go to Margate Pride
Line Up:
Jodie Mitchell
Frankie Thompson
Sapphire Mcintosh
Hosted by Dominic McGovern
Doors 7pm
