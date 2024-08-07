DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Margate Pride Comedy Fundraiser

Margate Arts Club
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£14
About

Chump's is teaming up with Margate Pride to bring this incredible LGBTQ+ mixed bill Comedy show to Margate Arts Club. All proceeds go to Margate Pride

Line Up:

Jodie Mitchell

Frankie Thompson

Sapphire Mcintosh

Hosted by Dominic McGovern

Doors 7pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sapphire Mcintosh, Frankie Thompson, Jodie Mitchell

Venue

Margate Arts Club

276 Northdown Road, Cliftonville, Margate, CT9 2PT, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

