FUERA|Emma|Mantis|xx.buio|Richard x

Lizard Club
Fri, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsCaserta
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo Circo Mezzaluna i FUERA sono pronti a tornare a sperimentare con SONEGA, la prima parte del nuovo progetto discografico incentrata sull'esplorazione di sonorità nuove e uniche che si incontrano e scontrano col mondo circostante.

In apertura tre nomi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Produzioni Kundali srls.

Lineup

Fuera

Venue

Lizard Club

Strada Statale 7 Via Appia 12, 81100 Caserta Caserta, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

