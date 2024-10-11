DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dopo Circo Mezzaluna i FUERA sono pronti a tornare a sperimentare con SONEGA, la prima parte del nuovo progetto discografico incentrata sull'esplorazione di sonorità nuove e uniche che si incontrano e scontrano col mondo circostante.
In apertura tre nomi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.