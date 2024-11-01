Top track

Ambient Country: SUSS

The Local
Fri, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
About

*"Neither rawboned nor ramshackle, the New York group’s elegantly composed brand of ambient country stands as tall and clean as a brand-new pair of cowboy boots." -*Pitchfork

What would it sound like if ambient pioneer Brian Eno had produced the Western fil...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
Lineup

SUSS

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

