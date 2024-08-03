Top track

Farruko - Pepas

Latino Fest Summer Rooftop Party (Newcastle)

NX Newcastle
Sat, 3 Aug, 5:00 pm
£16.19

Tickets on sale Wednesday 3rd July 2024 at 9am. There are only 250 tickets available and this event is likely to sell out very quickly. So please get yours early and spread the word to anyone you know who'd want to come!

Latino Fest is coming back to Newc...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Latino Fest.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

NX Newcastle

Westgate Rd, NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

