Dead Cat Chaos Magician

Sly & the Family Drone - All-Dayer

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 24 Aug, 3:00 pm
Dead Cat Chaos Magician
About

Baba Yaga's Hut & Sly & the Family Drone Presents:

August 24th - Strongroom Bar

Free All dayer!

3:00 - 11:00

Featuring Sly & the Family Drone + Special guests.

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy. Physical government p...

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Sly and the Family Drone

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

