Kabaka Pyramid

Transbordeur
Tue, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
From €22
Reggae star Kabaka Pyramid pairs his mellow rhythms with an empowering approach to lyricism, from anti-capitalist anthems to tracks opposing violence and centring spiritual growth. He began songwriting as a child in Kingston, rewriting verses for popular r

Depuis quelques années, le nouveau King du conscious reggae est partout. Et enfin à Lyon cet automne !

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission et Totaal Rez.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open 7:00 pm

