UNIT11: Day Party

Dalston Roofpark
Sat, 24 Aug, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

UNIT11's Summer continues as we take over Dalston Roof Park on the 24th August for our next day party full of all things from across the UKG spectrum. Expect immaculate vibes as we bring along a top-tier lineup from some of the best in the scene.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dalston Roofpark

The Print House, 18 Ashwin Street, London, England E8 3DL, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

