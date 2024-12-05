Top track

Monkey3 - Icarus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Monkey3 + Guest

Le Molotov
Thu, 5 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€17.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Monkey3 - Icarus
Got a code?

About

Après leur dernier album très acclamé, Sphere (2019), les leaders du psych rock instrumental MONKEY3 ont inauguré 2024 avec un album qui marquera cette nouvelle année : le quatuor lausannois ont sorti leur nouvelle offrande studio cosmique, intitulée Welco...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monkey3

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.