DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Greek - THE ACCELERATOR TOUR

Songbyrd
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Greek is an multi-hyphenate experimental indie artist who uses bedroom alternative soundscapes as a vehicle for introspection and storytelling. Born Michael Davie in Southwestern Virginia, Greek’s musical foundation spans from picking up the piano at the a...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

greek

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

