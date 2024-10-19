Top track

Heartbroken Festival

Sat, 19 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£17.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Close-Up & Psych presents: Heartbroken Festival 2024

The Howlers, Lip Filler, Eatboys, Eloise Carter & more TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Howlers, Lip Filler, Eloise Carter

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
100 capacity

