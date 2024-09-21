Top track

Chuck Berry - Reelin' And Rockin'

Toombs Dixon Dance Party: Return of the Rock 'n Twist Parade (plus dance lesson)

The Local
Sat, 21 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come early and learn the Jitterbug and other dances of the era with Linda and Chester Freeman of Got2Lindy starting at 7:15 (pay by donation).

Toombs Dixon is gaining an audience by celebrating music from the Origins of Rock & Roll, also known as "The Dev...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

