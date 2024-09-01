Top track

Brian Lopez - Black Mountain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brian López "Soledad Tour" Kickoff

Club Congress
Sun, 1 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brian Lopez - Black Mountain
Got a code?

About

Sunday September 1st | Club Congress Weekend Night 3
Fully seated intimate solo perfomance

6pm doors

Premium Seating: $25 + fees

General Admission: ADV $15 | DOS $20 + fees

All ticket pruchases include entry to The Sidewinders show on the plaza follo...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brian Lopez

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.