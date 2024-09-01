DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday September 1st | Club Congress Weekend Night 3
Fully seated intimate solo perfomance
6pm doors
Premium Seating: $25 + fees
General Admission: ADV $15 | DOS $20 + fees
All ticket pruchases include entry to The Sidewinders show on the plaza follo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.