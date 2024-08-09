Top track

Plack Blague + God Save the Queens + Hex Cassette

Hi-Dive
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

PLACK BLAGUE (Heavy Leather-Industrial-Techno) with GOD SAVE THE QUEENS (Drag Show with Noveli, Heavely Powers, Neurotika Killz, Belle Fegore) and HEX CASSETTE

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Plack Blague, Hex Cassette

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

