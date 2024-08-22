Top track

Holiday Ghosts + Fez

Sebright Arms
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:30 pm
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Holiday Ghosts have played iconic stages throughout the UK and Europe, from Latitude Festival to Left Of The Dial, from Dot to Dot to Misty Fields, from the Pyrenees mountains to the chapels of Chester. They’ve toured with top acts such as WITCH, BODEGA, S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outfit
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Holiday Ghosts, FEZ

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

