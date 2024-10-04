DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Singer-songwriter Etana (translating to ‘the strong one’ in Swahili) has become a force in reggae music, unifying fundamentals from her Rastafari upbringing with elements of roots reggae, ska, Afrobeats and dancehall. Unafraid to delve into any subject, fr
Read more
Jamaican artist Etana, born Shauna McKenzie, has captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide with her soulful voice and mesmerizing performances. Deeply connected to her Jamaican roots, her unique sound blends elements of soul, reggae, dancehall, and R&B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.