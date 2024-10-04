DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Etana

Band on the Wall
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Singer-songwriter Etana (translating to ‘the strong one’ in Swahili) has become a force in reggae music, unifying fundamentals from her Rastafari upbringing with elements of roots reggae, ska, Afrobeats and dancehall. Unafraid to delve into any subject, fr Read more

Posted by DICE

Jamaican artist Etana, born Shauna McKenzie, has captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide with her soulful voice and mesmerizing performances. Deeply connected to her Jamaican roots, her unique sound blends elements of soul, reggae, dancehall, and R&B...

This is an 10+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Etana

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

