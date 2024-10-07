Top track

Joe la panic - BOYS!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joe la panic

La Boule Noire
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joe la panic - BOYS!
Got a code?

About

"Comment faire face à la panique ?

Adepte des jeux-vidéos, du sirop de violette et du mot “Polyphème”, Joe la panic est à 23 ans une voix de son temps. Mêlant la tradition d’une chanson française avec un univers pop décomplexé par l’électro, l’indie et le...

Tout public
Présenté par La Boule Noire & LE FAIR .
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joe La Panic

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.