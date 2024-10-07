DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neil Charles: Dark Days with Pat Thomas, Mark Saunders and Cleveland Watkiss

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Mon, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The great composer and bass player, Neil Charles brings his new project to OTO, inspired by writer James Baldwin’s searing essays and delivering a dramatic and engaging take on contemporary black music. Featuring vocalist Cleveland Watkiss, drummer Mark Sa...

This is a 14+ event (Under 18s accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Neil Charles

Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

