Garagebashing Vol 17

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The 17th installment on Garagebashing and it's going stronger than ever with this noisy line-up -LE JUNK - Tongue-in-cheek post-disco strewn with stories of stirring misdemeanours and sardonic humour. https://www.instagram.com/lejunkk

BLOUSEY - The patron...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
meat cute, The Meat Sweaters, Blousey and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

