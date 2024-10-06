Top track

Cesar Rosas - Little Heaven

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cesar Rosas & The Chi-Town Playboys

Robert's Westside
Sun, 6 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cesar Rosas - Little Heaven
Got a code?

About

Robert's Westside Presents:

CESAR ROSAS & THE CHI-TOWN PLAYBOYS

General Admission/SRO Advance: $30 + Service Fees
General Admission/SRO Day Of Show: $35 + Service Fees
Reserved Table + GA: $40 Per Seat + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.