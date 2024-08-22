Top track

The Cosmic Dead - Scottish Space Race

BEAUTIFUL NOISE : The Cosmic Dead + Codex Serafini

Supersonic
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

*Soirée parisienne dédiée aux décibels, aux guitares saturées, loin des structures convenues. Plus punk que post, plus noise que rock, bienvenue à la Beautiful Noise ! Pour cette édition, on a invité The Cosmic Dead et Codex Serafini
*THE COSMIC DEAD
Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Codex Serafini, The Cosmic Dead

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

