Trigger Your Body: Amadeezy · System Sol and more

DOCK B
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TRIGGER YOUR BODY

Le 2 août, rejoignez-nous pour une soirée full TRIGGER avec Amaddezy Aka BASS BOSS. Le producteur américain, connu par son style singulier aliant « Booty Bass » & « Ghetto House music » retournera le dancefloor du DOCK B, au Peak time de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Les Docks de Pantin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amadeezy

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open11:45 pm

