Top track

Reserva Pra Dois

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAMONA LIVE - BRANKO

Ramona
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Reserva Pra Dois
Got a code?

About

​​You may have encountered Branko before without knowing it – either through the music he made with the widely adored collective Buraka Som Sistema, through his label Enchufada or through his work creating, producing and presenting the travel show ‘Club At...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona

Lineup

Branko

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.