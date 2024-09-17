DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ben Goldsmith

The Courtyard Theatre
Tue, 17 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Metropolis Music Presents

Ben Goldsmith

Plus Special Guests

All Ages, with under 16s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Metropolis Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 6 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Goldsmith

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.