Got a code?

Joy Clark and special guests, La Zorra Zappata

The Rabbit Box
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Joy Clark is a New Orleans singer-songwriter, lyrical guitarist and composer who creates soulful original compositions that celebrate peace and the undeniable power of love. Her intricate rhythms and warm melodies reveal a sweet vulnerability that enchants...

All Ages until 10pm
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
Lineup

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

