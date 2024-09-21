Top track

Kevin Garrett - Coloring

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kevin Garrett

Hyde Park Book Club
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kevin Garrett - Coloring
Got a code?

About

Communion ONE presents

Kevin Garrett

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Communion ONE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kevin Garrett

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.