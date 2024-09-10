Top track

Ishmael Ensemble - The Chapel

Ishmael Ensemble: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Tue, 10 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £13.62

About

Join us for a serene Tuesday evening as boundary-pushing collective, Ishmael Ensemble transform & transcend our shopfloor in celebration of their new record 'Rituals'.

The physical release date for this album is 6th September. You will be able to collect...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
Lineup

Ishmael Ensemble

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
180 capacity

