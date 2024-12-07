DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HOPE OF THE STATES

Metronome London
Sat, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FORM Presents

HOPE OF THE STATES

+ Special Guests

This is an 14+ event (under 16s with an adult)
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hope of The States

Metronome London

41 Commercial Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E1 1LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

