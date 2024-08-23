DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lumasi

The Point
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJChicago
$18.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lumasi is an emerging bass music artist rising fast in the scene, known for his quality production & unique remixes of nostalgic tunes. You may have seen him going viral on TikTok by showing his girlfriend the remixes he made for her. His live performance...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

