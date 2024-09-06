DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orpheus and the Divine Lorraine Cosmic Peril

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Tony Trov

Tony Trov is a native South Philadelphian best known for visual pop art for the studio South Fellini. Touring and recording with bands like The Swimmers, Southwork and Fat City Reprise, HOAGIEWAVE is Trov's first solo music project that celebrates nostalgi

Posted by DICE

Event information

World Premiere Album Release Party

ORPHEUS AND THE DIVINE LORRAINE COSMIC PERIL

A listening event of the lofi Philadelphia concept album inspired by the Greek tragedy Orpheus by husband and wife team Joanna and Tony Trov.

Liquid light performance by Joa...

All ages
Presented by South Fellini
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tony Trov

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

