DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tony Trov is a native South Philadelphian best known for visual pop art for the studio South Fellini. Touring and recording with bands like The Swimmers, Southwork and Fat City Reprise, HOAGIEWAVE is Trov's first solo music project that celebrates nostalgi
Read more
World Premiere Album Release Party
ORPHEUS AND THE DIVINE LORRAINE COSMIC PERIL
A listening event of the lofi Philadelphia concept album inspired by the Greek tragedy Orpheus by husband and wife team Joanna and Tony Trov.
Liquid light performance by Joa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.