LION BABE

La Bellevilloise
Thu, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après des performances magnétiques qui ont captivé Coachella et Glastonbury, LION BABE montera sur la scène de La Bellevilloise le 14 novembre 2024 pour présenter son nouveau projet “House of LION BABE”.

Composé de l’artiste multidisciplinaire Jillian Her...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lion Babe

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

