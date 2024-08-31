Top track

Bad Habits - MEDUZA Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BSH 001: Our House (Meduza x James Hype)

Brooklyn Storehouse
Sat, 31 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $73.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bad Habits - MEDUZA Remix
Got a code?

About

BSH001 - August 31:
Our House (MEDUZA & James Hype)

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Brooklyn Storehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MEDUZA, James Hype

Venue

Brooklyn Storehouse

Building 293, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Assembly Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.