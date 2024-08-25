DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Parismatik Cruise By 911 !

911 Royal Boat
Sun, 25 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyParis
About

C'est totalement l'heure de chill. Températures délicieuses, rosé frais, plateaux gourmands et croisière : rien ne manque à notre programme du dimanche. Parismatik Cruise c'est quoi ? Le plein de beautiful people vêtus de mille et une nuances de blanc, bei...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 911 Xperience.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

911 Royal Boat

4 Port De Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

