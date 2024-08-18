DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clique, Dog Breath, Last Man Out, Big Shot

The Kingsland
Sun, 18 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Kingsland & Miles to Go Presents

Clique

Dog Breath

Last Man Out

Big Shot

Last Laugh

Raid

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Miles to Go & The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Clique, Dog Breath, Last Man Out and 2 more

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.