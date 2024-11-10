DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

DIVAS - Christina Bianco & London Gay Big Band

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £18.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of glitz, glamour, and sensational music as the incredible Christina Bianco teams up with the London Gay Big Band for DIVAS! On Sunday, 10 November 2024, The Clapham Grand will be transformed into a dazzling celebration...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christina Bianco

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs