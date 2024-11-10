DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Prepare for an unforgettable evening of glitz, glamour, and sensational music as the incredible Christina Bianco teams up with the London Gay Big Band for DIVAS! On Sunday, 10 November 2024, The Clapham Grand will be transformed into a dazzling celebration...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs