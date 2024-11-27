Top track

Flat Party

The Lexington
Wed, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

FLAT PARTY

+ CONNIE CAMPSIE

+ HONGZA

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flat Party, Connie Campsie, Hongza

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

