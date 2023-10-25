Top track

Jesca Hoop - Pegasi

Jesca Hoop

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£19.78

Jesca Hoop - Pegasi
About

California-born but now based in Manchester, UK, Jesca Hoop is what you’d call a musician’s musician. Discovered by Tom Waits, and brought on tour by Peter Gabriel to sing in his band, it was a phone call from Elbow’s Guy Garvey that saw her move to the UK Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

JESCA HOOP

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

