Alice Phoebe Lou + Loving

Magazzini Generali
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tutte le età

Presentato da BPM CONCERTI

Lineup

Loving, Alice Phoebe Lou

Venue

Magazzini Generali

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

