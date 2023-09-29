DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

On the Might of Princes, Iron Chic, Freezing Cold

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On the Might of Princes “Sirens” turns 20 in September 2023. To celebrate the milestone anniversary and the life and music of singer / guitarist Jason Rosenthal, the band will reunite this September with special guests—for the first time in over 10 years s Read more

Presented by Saint Vitus.

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

