DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alt-Rockers My Vitriol released their seminal NuGaze debut "Finelines" in 2001 to huge critical acclaim. Signed after only 7 shows and 7 months of being together, the band soon unexpectedly found their songs in the otherwise pop, 'nu-metal' and 'nu-Buckley
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.