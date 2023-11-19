Top track

Always: Your Way

MY VITRIOL

Scala
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£32.54

Event information

Alt-Rockers My Vitriol released their seminal NuGaze debut "Finelines" in 2001 to huge critical acclaim. Signed after only 7 shows and 7 months of being together, the band soon unexpectedly found their songs in the otherwise pop, 'nu-metal' and 'nu-Buckley Read more

Presented by Stuck Needle Music

Lineup

My Vitriol

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

