Top track

We Should Hang

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Willie J Healey

SWX
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

We Should Hang
Got a code?

About

Willie J Healey at SWX.

This is a 14+ event (U16’s accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Willie J Healey

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
1800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.