Top track

Negrito, DJ MS & Jeune OG - Jeune OG (feat. Kodes)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JEUNE OG

La Place
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Negrito, DJ MS & Jeune OG - Jeune OG (feat. Kodes)
Got a code?

About

DJ MS présente JEUNE OG son premier opus co-créé avec MR DILLINGER, à La Place le 5 mai 2023. Il invite pour l’occasion 17 artistes du projet sur la scène de La Place dont, NEGRITO, COULI B, KAI DU M, PROTOTYPE, KOFFI LOSSA, CINCO, DENZO, SHOTAS, JUNIOR BV Read more

Présenté par La Place, Let Me Ride Music et Don Dilli Records

Lineup

1
Negrito, DJ M.S., Cinco and 1 more

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.