The Boo Radleys + CUD

O2 Academy2 Liverpool
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 8+ event. U14s with an adult, 18+.

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

The Boo Radleys, Cud

Venue

O2 Academy2 Liverpool

11-13 Hotham St, Liverpool L3 5UF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

