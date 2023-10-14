Top track

Devil Sold His Soul - It Rains Down

Devil Sold His Soul 'Empire Of Light' Anniversary

The Dome
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Devil Sold His Soul - Empire Of Light ‘10th Anniversary’ Tour

DEVIL SOLD HIS SOUL return to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their third, critically-acclaimed studio album 'Empire of light'. Whilst busy writing for their fifth studio album, the ba

Presented by Heathens To Murgatroyd

Lineup

Devil Sold His Soul

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

