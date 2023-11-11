Top track

Declan Welsh and The Decadent West - Shiny Toys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Declan Welsh + The Decadent West

Komedia Studio
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Declan Welsh and The Decadent West - Shiny Toys
Got a code?

About

JOY. Concerts Presents
Declan Welsh & The Decadent West
+ The Family Rain

This is a 14+ event. U16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by JOY.

Lineup

The Family Rain, Declan Welsh and the Decadent West

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.